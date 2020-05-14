NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced today they will be flying over Nashville on Thursday, May 14.

The elite fighter jet squadron has been making appearances all over the country to honor healthcare workers during the fight against COVID-19.

Blue Angels

The jets will fly over Nashville at noon for approximately 17 minutes, according to a tweet from the Blue Angels' account.

After flying over Nashville, the squadron will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas for another flyover.

