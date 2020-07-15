Board of Health: Rising virus rate concerns Knox County area hospitals, could create strain if it stays on pace

A data analysis shows that for every 1,000 people who are diagnosed with the virus, 52 end up going into the hospital locally.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — An analysis that links the rate of COVID-19 cases to Knoxville area hospitalizations offers an alarming picture of a future strain on health care if the county can't reduce the current virus spike, University of Tennessee Medical Center's chief quality officer said Wednesday.

Dr. James Shamiyeh, a member of the Knox County Board of Health, presented data to the board that looked at virus case rates at UTMC as well as hospitals that serve the region.

He said a data analysis shows that for every 1,000 people who are diagnosed with the virus, 52 end up going into the hospital. That appears consistent in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, he said, the rate of positive diagnoses has been rapidly rising since late June.

It took 81 days in the area to get to the first 1,000 cases, the doctor said. With the recent spike, it's taking much less time to get to the next 1,000 cases, he said.

Authorities emphasized Wednesday that local hospitals can handle capacity right now. But the current rate is a troubling one, Shamiyeh said.

"What was a mystery about what to expect has become less of a mystery," he told board members, who have authority to direct public action to try to curtail the virus.

The current rise in positive cases will hit hospitals in three to four weeks, Shamiyeh said.

The doctor also offered insight into the patients UTMC has treated who have died from virus complications.

In Knox County, as of Wednesday, there have been 15 residents who have died, according to the Health Department. At UTMC, a regional hospital, they've had 10 patients die.

The first was March 29 and the most recent was July 13, the doctor said.

Six of those deaths at UTMC have occurred in July alone.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, has watched COVID-19 cases rising in recent weeks.

Buchanan said there appear to be no central locations of virus outbreaks.

"It really is widespread in lots of different settings," she said. "It's a smattering of everything."