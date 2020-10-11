Breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine has Knoxville ties

Approximately 200 people in East Tennessee took part in clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "It is a great day for science. It is a great day for humanity," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said Monday morning.

His company had just announced its COVID-19 vaccine had shown more than 90 percent effectiveness in a clinical trial check-in.

And it began, in part, here at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a shot 200 people, including our own Robin Wilhoit, received.

The 90 percent threshold blew past scientist's expectations, Dr. Bill Smith with the Volunteer Research Group said.

"A threshold of 75 percent would've been good enough to start discussions with the FDA so the fact that this was over 90 percent is really exciting," Smith said.

The Pfizer shot is an mRNA vaccine. Meaning unlike the shots we're used to, it doesn't contain the virus at all. Instead, it targets cells in your body. Think of it as a messenger: it speaks to proteins and teaches them to produce antibodies on their own.

It's not without drawbacks, as Robin learned 20 hours after her second shot. But her mild side effects disappeared within a day.

Researchers said the fast development has not compromised safety.

"If anything," Smith, who runs the Knoxville clinical trial said, "The safety of this has been under more scrutiny than almost any compound that's ever been developed."

But he warned: it's going to be a while before the vaccination is widely available.

"The people that are going to get vaccinated first are the people at highest risk."