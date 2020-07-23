x
Bristol nursing home reports 92 COVID-19 cases

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials say coronavirus cases at an East Tennessee nursing home have nearly doubled in less than a week. 

The Bristol Herald Courier reports Director Jennifer Skaggs said in a statement that the Christian Care Center in Bristol reported 92 cases on Wednesday, up from 51 cases on Friday.

She says the cases include 66 residents and 26 employees.

Three residents have died at the center, according to WCYB.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 120 residents at the home, meaning that more than half have tested positive.

Sullivan County health officials say the nursing home has been working diligently with the agency to stop the virus from spreading.