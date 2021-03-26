Broadway and Main Pharmacy to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Newport for those 18+ this Saturday

Officials said that 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Broadway and Main Pharmacy will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 18 and up in Newport on Saturday.

The clinic will take place at the old Walmart parking lot on 579 West Broadway Street in Newport from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Because they are offering the Moderna vaccine, it will only be available for those 18 and up.

Traffic directors will be located at the Krystal's entrance to direct people to the appropriate stations, officials said.

For more information contact Broadway and Main Pharmacy at 423-720-9777.