By the numbers | How COVID-19 is spreading in East Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee told reporters on Wednesday that he is "very concerned" about the number of rising of number of cases in areas like Sevier County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — In April, the Tennessee Medical Association proposed a county-by-county approach to reopening Tennessee, beginning with counties that reported an average of one or fewer new cases per day per 100,000 population.

At the time, roughly half the counties in Tennessee met the organization's criteria.

As of July 3, only two counties in the whole state — Lewis and Morgan — would meet those benchmarks.

"I'm very concerned about the number of cases that we're seeing in counties outside of our urban areas," Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) told reporters on Wednesday. "We all want to return to normal, but until there's a vaccine, we have to keep our social behaviors in perspective."

Sixteen counties comprise the Tennessee Department of Health's "East" region: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union.

Here's a county-by-county look at how COVID-19 has spread as of July 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. All counties are listed in alphabetical order.

Anderson County

As of July 3, Anderson County had confirmed 110 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. Two people have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Anderson County reported an average of 3.98 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Blount County

As of July 3, Blount County had confirmed 205 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. Three people have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Blount County reported an average of 5.13 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Campbell County

As of July 3, Campbell County had confirmed 41 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. One person has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Campbell County reported an average of 3.18 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Claiborne County

As of July 3, Claiborne County had confirmed 41 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No one has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Claiborne County reported an average of 5.41 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Cocke County

As of July 3, Cocke County had confirmed 83 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No one has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Cocke County reported an average of 12.68 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is above the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Cumberland County

As of July 3, Cumberland County had confirmed 177 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. Four people have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Cumberland County reported an average of 5.03 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Fentress County

As of July 3, Fentress County had confirmed 22 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No one has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Fentress County reported an average of 2.68 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Grainger County

As of July 3, Grainger County had confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No one has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Grainger County reported an average of 4.59 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Hamblen County

As of July 3, Hamblen County had confirmed 304 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. Four people have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Hamblen County reported an average of 24.19 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is double the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Jefferson County

As of July 3, Jefferson County had confirmed 115 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No one has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Jefferson County reported an average of 8.75 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Knox County

As of July 3, Knox County had confirmed 1,093 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. Six people have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Knox County reported an average of 7.46 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Loudon County

As of July 3, Loudon County had confirmed 260 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. One person has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Loudon County reported an average of 6.90 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Monroe County

As of July 3, Monroe County had confirmed 126 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. 12 of them are listed as active and 31 are listed as recovered. Six people have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Monroe County reported an average of 4.61 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Morgan County

As of July 3, Morgan County had confirmed 25 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. One person has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Morgan County reported an average of 0.95 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is well below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Roane County

As of July 3, Roane County had confirmed 49cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No one has died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Roane County reported an average of 3.31 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Scott County

As of July 3, Scott County had confirmed 17 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No Scott County residents have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Scott County reported an average of 1.24 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is below the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Sevier County

As of July 3, Sevier County had confirmed 723 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. Three people have died.

For the two weeks ending on July 3, Sevier County reported an average of 27.84 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is more than double the threshold used to determine whether visits to long-term care facilities are allowed.

Union County

As of July 3, Union County had confirmed 16 cases of COVID-19, per the Tennessee Department of Health. No one has died.