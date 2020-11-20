Campbell Co. High School temporarily closing due to COVID-19 absences

The district said the high school will remain closed to in-person classes and school activities through at least December 4.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tennessee — Campbell County High School is the latest to move to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

Campbell County Schools said CCHS will close and classes will be online from Monday, Nov. 23 through December 4. It expects the high school will reopen on Monday, December 7 after staff have time to disinfect.

All school activities and sports are also paused until Saturday, December 5.

The school system said it had to close the high school because of the high number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.