Kentucky loosens capacity restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beginning Friday, some capacity restrictions are being loosened in Kentucky ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Events and businesses with fewer than 1,000 people can be at 75% capacity and events with more than 1,000 can operate at 60% capacity. Additionally, curfews set at bars and restaurants are now lifted.

Governor Andy Beshear said businesses should look at how the virus is spreading and decide if expanding capacity is best for their business.

The capacity expansion comes exactly two weeks before the state is set to lift it's mask mandate and expand capacity to 100% for vaccinated individuals June 11.

Earlier this month, the CDC updated its guidance saying fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks in outdoor settings in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The commonwealth passed a vaccine milestone earlier this week with more than two million Kentuckians now vaccinated for COVID-19.

“When you look at this, it is just a miracle,” Beshear said on Tuesday. “Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It’s really exciting.”

