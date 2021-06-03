CDC: 19 COVID-19 variant cases found in Tennessee

Officials said 18 of the variant cases are of the mutation first found in the U.K. They other one is of the South African variant.

TENNESSEE, USA — As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 19 cases of COVID-19 variants in Tennessee.

Officials said 18 of the cases were of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was found in the U.K. and spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. It has been detected in several countries around the world, health leaders said.

The other variant case found in Tennessee is of the B.1.351 variant, which was identified in South Africa. Health leaders said that it shares some similar traits as the U.K. variant and said cases were reported in the U.S. at the end of January 2021.

There are no cases of the P.1 variant in Tennessee, which was found in Brazil. It was first reported by the National Institute of Infection Diseases in Japan, in four travelers from Brazil.

Scientists are continuing to research the variants to better understand how they spread and to determine whether current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against them.