CDC: Around 10,000 Tennesseans overdue for second shot of COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 3.2% of people in Tennessee are overdue for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two shots, but many people in Tennessee are skipping out on their second appointment.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 3.2% of Tennesseans who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine opted to skip the second shot — around 10,000 people.

Doctors urged people to get the second dose, even though the vaccine is still effective with just one. They said that without the second dose, people will not get the full protection that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer.

They also said that if a person accidentally misses their appointment for the second shot, they should still reschedule to get it at a later time.

"If you have to miss your time slot, you don't have to start over," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University. "Your immune system will remember. Just make sure to get the vaccine even if it's somewhat delayed. You'll still get good protection."