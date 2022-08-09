CDC: Most of East TN drops back down to 'medium' COVID-19 risk category

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that most East Tennessee counties were in the 'medium' risk category.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control updated their information and said most of East Tennessee back down into the "medium" risk category, including Knox County. It was previously in the "high" risk category.

The CDC recommends that people living in counties with a "medium" risk level wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. They also say people can choose to wear a mask more often for additional precaution. People at high risk for severe illness should also wear a mask inside public areas, they said.

Some East Tennessee counties remained in the "high" risk category on Thursday. The CDC recommended that people in those counties wear masks indoors while in public, and while on public transportation.

A full list of counties and their risk levels are available below.

High-Risk East TN Counties (Masks recommended in public indoors)

Claiborne County

Hawkins County

Medium-Risk East TN Counties (Extra precautions for those with high-risk conditions)

Knox County

Monroe County

McMinn County

Meigs County

Roane County

Loudon County

Blount County

Morgan County

Anderson County

Union County

Campbell County

Scott County

Hancock County

Hamblen County

Greene County

Fentress County

Low-Risk East TN Counties

Rhea County

Cumberland County

Grainger County

Last month, the CDC also relaxed a few more COVID-19 recommendations that had been in place since the start of the pandemic two and a half years ago, including dropping its quarantine rules for people who come in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The CDC is no longer recommending schools implement "test-to-stay" policies now that it has dropped the quarantine recommendation.

The CDC also removed guidance on social distancing, which recommended people to stay at least 6 feet apart and stick to small groups.

The CDC uses the three-tiered system to gauge the risk COVID-19 has on an area -- particularly on local hospital capability -- by comparing seven-day community spread with hospital admissions and bed availability. The CDC stopped using base "community transmission" levels in early 2022 as its primary risk indicator, saying those levels now are only provided to help healthcare facilities determine infection control measures.

New COVID-19 boosters that target today's most common Omicron strains are also set to begin soon after the CDC endorsed the updated shots on September 1.