CDC: Knox County drops to 'low' COVID-19 risk category

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is now at the "low" transmission level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Cocke, Claiborne and Scott counties are at a "high" level for transmission while Anderson, Campbell and Jefferson counties are at a "medium" risk.

The CDC recommends that people living in a county with "low" transmission levels stay up to date with vaccines and get tested if symptoms appear.

People in counties with a "medium" risk level should wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test or if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. The CDC also says people can choose to wear a mask more often for additional precaution. People at high risk for severe illness should also wear a mask inside public areas.

Those in counties at the "high" risk level should wear masks indoors while in public and while on public transportation. People should get tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms. Anyone at high risk for severe illness should also consider taking additional precautions to stay safe, according to the CDC.