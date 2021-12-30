CDC warning: 'Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status'

The change reflects the increases in COVID cases onboard cruise ships since the development of the omicron variant.

HOUSTON — Avoid cruises, regardless of vaccination status. That’s new guidance just out from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Thursday, the CDC raised it’s alert to the highest level. They say that even fully vaccinated travelers could be at risk for infection and spread of COVID.

The guidance comes after dozens of reports of COVID-19 outbreaks on ships.

They say if you do decide to take a cruise, you should get tested one to three days before the trip and three to five days after, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms. They also recommend that you are fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible.

And if you’re on a ship, they say you should wear a mask in shared spaces.

More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new COVID-19 cases aboard.

As of Wednesday, the agency said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it does not specify how many cases have been reported.

None of the ships appear to have so many cases they would overwhelm medical resources on board and require a return to port. But some have been denied entry at some foreign ports.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for the CDC and cruise lines to again halt cruise travel, six months after the industry mounted its comeback.

Key information for cruise ship travelers

