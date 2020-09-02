A Chattanooga couple is among several hundred passengers on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan now quarantined to their cabins.

This comes after officials confirmed cases of coronavirus on board.

It's a trip Chattanooga residents Constance and John Buecker have been talking about for around two years.

Their two daughters Lauren and Meredith Buecker say they'd been planning the trip for months and were eager for the chance to explore and experience the beauty and culture of Asian countries like China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan.

"They left on the 30th of December. We had no idea any of this was going to happen," Meredith told Channel 3, an NBC affiliate to Channel 10.

She and her sister Lauren say that dream became a nightmare when a case of coronavirus was confirmed in one passenger onboard the Princess Cruises ship.

"Right now they're confined to their cabins," Meredith said.

What started as one case multiplied pretty quickly.

"There were 10 more passengers that tested positive," she continued. "It's actually about 64 cases now according to the World Health Organization," her sister Lauren chimed in.

Because of those new cases, the trip that was supposed to be 29 days of fun has now been extended, but the Bueckers can't leave their room.

"They implemented the 14-day quarantine," Meredith explained.

She and her sister Lauren tell Channel 3 their parents haven't shown any symptoms but their health is still a growing concern.

"My parents have not received the refills of their medications yet, so they're concerned they're going to have to start rationing what they've got left," Meredith said.

Meanwhile, any new confirmed case of coronavirus will start the clock over on that 14-day quarantine.

Lauren says her parents are hoping to return home on Feb. 19 if no new cases pop up between now and then.