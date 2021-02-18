Children's Hospital to start giving Knox teachers vaccine Monday

Vaccines will be given to education personnel by appointment.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Starting Monday, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will begin making the COVID-19 vaccine available for Knox County Schools employees including teachers.

The school system will prioritize which employees go first, according to the hospital.

This sign-up is not open to the general public.

Vaccines will be given out to education personnel by appointment only starting Monday at the hospital in Fort Sanders.

"Eligible school staff will receive a secure link to sign up online for a vaccination time. Appointments will be scheduled Monday through Friday as vaccine is available," according to spokeswoman Erica Estep.

It'll be an ongoing process. More appointments will open up as more vaccine becomes available.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine at Children’s Hospital will get a first dose, then schedule a second dose approximately three weeks later, according to the hospital.

Dr. Joe Childs, chief medical officer at Children's, said staff is happy to be part of handing out vaccine to halt the spread of the virus.

"We just ask for patience, as there are many more people eligible for vaccination than there is vaccine available,” Childs said in the statement.

Children’s Hospital plans to provide as many vaccine doses per week as possible, based on vaccine availability. The supply available to states and counties has begun to increase.