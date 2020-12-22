'Christmas came early' | 15 East Tennessee counties receive Moderna vaccine

Blount County started handing out doses to first responders Monday afternoon.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — County health departments across East Tennessee received shipments of the Moderna vaccine on Monday and were able to start giving out shots.

In Blount County, first responders were at the top of the list to get vaccinated.

"Christmas has come early," Tara Sturdivant, the medical director for the east region of the Tennessee State Health Department said.

No shiny bow or wrapping, but a "present" in the form of a vile.

"We have been preparing for today for weeks and we're just excited finally to be able to put some shots in arms," Sturdivant nodded.

Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at 15 East Tennessee county health departments Monday morning. Pfizer vaccines arrived the week prior to aid healthcare workers.

Blount County wanted to open the opportunity to first responders first, since they are the individuals who make sure the community is safe on a daily basis. Lt. Richie Storie works at the Alcoa Fire Department, and said he wouldn't miss the opportunity to take a step toward a brighter future.

"If we can set the example of going ahead and getting the vaccine, or receiving the vaccine, I think that it shows others taking a little bit of the fear factor away," Storie explained.

The pandemic put a strain on staffing for firefighters, police and EMS workers. Already small departments were stretched even more thin.

"I think this is a step in the right direction," Storie nodded. "If we can take this and it works, hopefully we can go back to life as normal."

But before the state reaches that hurdle, health officials and Governor Bill Lee are urging Tennesseans to stay home, wear a mask and limit indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer.

"I don't think that our hospitals can withstand another surge like we experienced over the Thanksgiving holiday," Sturdivant said.

Still, Governor Lee refuses to implement a statewide mask mandate, saying county mayors should have that say instead.

"Knowing that statewide mask mandates in fact might have a negative impact on those who don't want to wear them, what we need is for you and others to focus on Tennesseans wearing masks and not focus on whether or not someone has a mandate," Lee said in a call with media on Monday after his statewide address on Sunday.

In the meantime, the "shots of hope" can only do so much.