City Council calls on Anderson Co. mayor to mandate masks across all of Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge currently has a mask mandate in the Roane County side of the city, but not in Anderson County. It now wants to enforce one across the entire city.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge City Council is calling for a citywide mask mandate, but needs Anderson County's mayor to approve the measure first.

The city council unanimously passed a resolution Monday asking Mayor Terry Frank to mandate masks within the portions of Oak Ridge within Anderson County.

The city is split between Roane and Anderson Counties. On the Roane County side, a mask mandate is in effect after the county issued one on November 23.