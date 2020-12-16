City Council calls on Anderson Co. mayor to mandate masks across all of Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge City Council is calling for a citywide mask mandate, but needs Anderson County's mayor to approve the measure first.
The city council unanimously passed a resolution Monday asking Mayor Terry Frank to mandate masks within the portions of Oak Ridge within Anderson County.
The city is split between Roane and Anderson Counties. On the Roane County side, a mask mandate is in effect after the county issued one on November 23.
The Anderson County side does not have a mask mandate, though. This resolution is requesting for one to be implemented to bring at least everything within the Oak Ridge city limits under a mask mandate should Mayor Frank not wish to implement one for the county at large.