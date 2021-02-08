City of Knoxville amends mask rules to require them for everyone in city buildings again

All city employees and visitors will be required to have a mask on in most indoor settings inside city-operated buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville is requiring everyone to mask up again if they enter a city building, regardless of if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kristin Farley, director of Knoxville communications, said the city is following recent guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We thank you for your cooperation and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” she said.

The change comes amid a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks -- a 204% increase in Tennessee alone -- driven by a surge of of cases involving the highly infectious Delta variant.

The simplest way to halt the latest surge across Tennessee is to get a vaccine, Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told reporters Monday. Most people -- 93% -- who are getting sick have never had the vaccine, she said.