Claiborne County Mayor extends mask mandate until end of February

Joe Brooks, the Claiborne County Mayor, extended the mask mandate until the end of February to protect vulnerable populations.

Mayor Joe Brooks signed an Executive Order on Friday extending the county's mask mandate until the end of February. It requires all residents, visitors and employees of Claiborne County to wear face coverings when in county-owned buildings and public spaces.

"In an effort to ensure the public and especially our vulnerable populations are protected until such a time all individuals wanting to receive a vaccination can, I am extending the mask mandate until February 28th," Brooks said in a post on Facebook.