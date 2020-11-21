Claiborne County Mayor issues mask mandate starting Nov. 24

The mask mandate will be in effect until Dec. 31, when Mayor Joe Brooks said he will reevaluate the case numbers and make a decision.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Mayor of Claiborne County, Joe Brooks, announced a mask mandate on Friday, starting Nov. 24.

All residents, visitors and employees of Claiborne County will need to wear facial coverings or masks when in all county-owned buildings and public space, officials said. However, there are exceptions to the mandate, listed below:

Within a person's own home or automobile, unless transporting others for hire

Children 12 years old or younger

People who have trouble due to an underlying health condition or another medical reason

People who incapacitated or unable to remove the facial covering without assistance

While eating or drinking

While outdoors unless the person cannot maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's family members

While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's family is maintained

In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a security or safety risk

While in a house of worship, unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged

While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a facial covering at voting locations is strongly encouraged

"There are times when being in a leadership role is hard," Brooks said. "No situation is any more difficult to navigate through than our current environment when looking at what our county is going through with regards to COVID-19."