Congressman Chuck Fleischmann tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement, Fleischmann said he has been in quarantine since Wednesday night when he learned another member of Congress, with whom he shares a residence in DC, had tested positive.

"I will continue work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician. I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19," he said in a statement.