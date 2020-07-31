As classes begin, Coulter Grove Intermediate student in Maryville tests positive for COVID-19

According to the school's plan, the student will not return to school for a minimum of 10 days, and must be symptom-free for 24 hours before returning.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Just days after students returned to school, a student at Coulter Grove Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of Communications for Maryville City Schools Sharon Anglim said everyone that was in contact with the student has been notified.

The first day of school in Maryville was on July 30.

According to the school's plan, the student will not return to school for a minimum of 10 days, and must be symptom-free for 24 hours before returning.

All students who were in close contact with that student will also need to quarantine at home for 14 days, according to the plan.