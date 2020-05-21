County exec: Rhea County COVID-19 cases have jumped from 13 to almost 180

George Thacker briefed residents Wednesday night in a Facebook post.

Rhea County's executive warned residents Wednesday night COVID-19 cases have suddenly jumped from 13 to near 180.

"I don’t know why this is happening right now. But I’ll get more information as it goes," George Thacker said.

Thacker said he was alerted Wednesday by phone about the jump.

Rhea County, located northeast of Chattanooga, has had a steady low case count. Along with the 13 cases it's had eight recoveries, according to figures posted by the Tennessee Department of Health as of Thursday morning.

New state numbers should be posted by about 3 p.m. Eastern.

The county has seen no deaths due to virus complications.

"I know this is Memorial Day weekend," Thacker told residents in the video viewed more than 40,000 times. "You're gonna have to be careful because the numbers have really jumped up. We need to remember. I think we've all gotten a little lax here."

While most counties in Tennessee have been going down, he said, "We're gonna go up."

Thacker said he wanted to warn residents in case the statewide daily case count suddenly shows a large increase for Rhea as expected.

Dr. Craig Swafford, a Dayton, Tenn., surgeon, also posted on Facebook, warning residents against panicking.

"A large number of migrant workers have tested positive for the virus," he wrote. "We have communicated as the local hospital and the county government with this particular farm and have been assured that these folks have been isolated and will remain so. We are working to try and make sure that they have everything they need and will not be exposing other folks in our community," his post reads.