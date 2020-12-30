County to hold free vaccination clinic Saturday for those who qualify, including people 75 and older

If you meet the requirements, you can get on at the Expo Center on Clinton Highway. It's first-come, first-served.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday for those who currently qualify to get the shot, including people age 75 or older.

The Knox County Health Department announced the clinic Wednesday. It'll be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Expo Center on Clinton Highway while supplies last.

In other words, it's first-come, first-served.

"There will be 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for those who meet the criteria," according to the department's announcement.

The change comes following new guidance from state health authorities about the state's master vaccination plan. As part of the updated plan, for example, teachers are going to be able to get a shot faster than originally expected.

Besides people who are 75 or older, those who qualify right now to get the shot fall within the Phase 1a1/Phase 1a2 criteria. That includes includes in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities as well as those who primarily work in out-patient health care settings.

"Individuals 75 and older who wish to receive the vaccine need to bring a valid form of identification proving their age.

"Individuals who meet the Phase 1a1 or 1a2 criteria need to bring proof of employment," according to the Health Department.

"Those within Phase 1a1 and 1a2 already scheduled to receive the vaccine through KCHD next week need to keep their standing appointment.

"Saturday’s clinic is for those who meet the criteria and do not have a scheduled appointment to receive the vaccine."