Courts closed across the country to slow the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn't mean it isn't in session. Judges, lawyers and suspects are logging into hearings through video software instead.

Judges are saying that the video sessions are similar to regular ones. They can still look at suspects' faces, talk to lawyers and examine the evidence for a hearing. It just isn't done in a courtroom.

"Now, we've changed the way we're doing business to make sure we're keeping folks safe and protecting them as much as possible," Judge Steve Sword said. "But we are still open for business, the courts are still processing cases and justice is being done."

Some judges said the technology could be used after the coronavirus situation is under control.

While regular hearings and other court business are being done through video call software, major trials are not being held while courts are closed.

