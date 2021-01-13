Covenant Health to begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine appointments as limited supply allows

The vaccine is being offered to people 75 and older. As of Wednesday, Jan. 13 -- all appointment times were completely full.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The supply of COVID-19 vaccine remains limited across East Tennessee as shipments continue to come in at a trickle, but some hospitals plan to move forward with offering the vaccine to the general public who qualify as supplies allow.

Covenant Health in Knoxville announced Wednesday it began offering drive-thru vaccine appointments specifically to people 75 and up at its Fort Sanders West campus. However, all those appointments were completely full at the time the clinics were announced on January 13.

Similarly, the Knox County Health Department is also not offering new appointments at this time due to limited supply of the vaccine.

This comes after the hospital group begin administering the second dose of vaccine to its frontline healthcare workers on Monday.

Across all of East Tennessee, vaccine demand has far outpaced vaccine supply in the first phase. KCHD said Tuesday the county had received roughly 4,700 COVID-19 vaccines, which falls far short of the 30,000+ people who are 75 and up in the county.

