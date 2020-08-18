COVID-19 at UT: 75 cases, 104 recoveries reported among students, staff

The University of Tennessee began releasing regular updates on COVID-19 in the Knoxville campus community on Aug. 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting on Aug. 18, the University of Tennessee Knoxville began providing regular updates on data about COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Students began returning to campus on Aug. 9 to prepare for a mix of online and in-person classes, which start on Aug. 19.

For context, the university said those active cases include ongoing cases - not just those since move-in began on Aug. 9.

With self-isolations, active self-isolations will be included broken down by date on the report, but that does not mean the self-isolation started on that date. It’s also important to note that self-isolations can happen for a number of reasons and vary in length depending on the person’s circumstances. The graph on the university's website on reasons for self-isolation is important context.

Video updates from Chancellor Donde Plowman will be available twice per week on the chancellor's website.

August 18, 2020

The university reported that there are 75 active cases among students and staff since Monday, Aug. 17. 66 of those are students and 9 of those are staff members.

There have been 104 recoveries reported since June 8.

UT also said 270 people within the campus community are in active self-isolation. This includes 136 non-residential students, 51 residential students and 83 employees.

August 13, 2020

UT Knoxville announced there were 28 active cases of COVID-19 within the campus community. Twenty students and 8 faculty members tested positive for COVID-19.