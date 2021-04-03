COVID-19 cases, deaths decreasing in long-term care facilities throughout Knox County

According to a press release, more than 101,000 vaccinations have been reported across the county, including first and second doses.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities throughout Knox County are trending downward and have been for more than a month, officials said.

Local long-term care facilities reported record-high COVID-19 cases and related deaths in January.

Since then, both have steadily declined. Cases have dropped 55% and deaths have dropped by roughly 70%, officials said.

All of Tennessee’s nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities have completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Tennessee’s assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the aged were also projected to be completed by last week.

TDH ended visitation restrictions on February 28 for long-term care facilities.

KCHD recommends these facilities in Knox County to review CDC Infection Control Resources and Follow the 'Five Core Actions'.

According to a press release, more than 101,000 vaccinations have been reported across the county, including first and second doses.

Officials said that Knox County also leads the big four metro counties in percent of population vaccinated with both doses.