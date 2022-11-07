CDC: Nine East Tennessee counties at 'medium' risk for community spread of COVID-19

In West Tennessee and some spots of Middle Tennessee, counties are reported with a "high" risk for community spread.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County was at medium risk for community spread of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fewer than half of all East Tennessee counties were at the same risk level. They are listed below.

Anderson County

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Hamblen County

Loudon County

McMinn County

Roane County

Union County

The CDC uses a three-tiered system to gauge the risk a person runs of catching COVID-19 in an area. At the lowest level, the CDC just recommended staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if a person shows symptoms.

At the "medium" risk level though, they also recommend people at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 speak with their healthcare providers about steps they can take to stay safe.

Masks are recommended for everyone indoors at the highest risk level, and additional precautions may be recommended for people at high risk for COVID-19.

According to CDC data, there are around 228 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Knox County. Around eight of those cases could expect to be admitted to a hospital for their symptoms, according to their data.

While most of East Tennessee stayed in the low-risk category, several counties in West Tennessee were considered to be at a high-risk level for COVID-19. Several in Middle Tennessee were considered to be at the same risk level.