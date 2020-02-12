COVID-19 emotional support hotline expanded for teachers

The state Department of Education said the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained mental health professionals.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The emotional support hotline reserved for Tennessee's first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic has been expanded to help our state's teachers.

They expect the anxiety and stress of the pandemic to be the most common difficulty among teachers.

Similar services have been in place since last spring for healthcare workers and those struggling with substance abuse.