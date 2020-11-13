COVID-19 outbreaks in East TN nursing homes killed 35 people in 2 weeks; TN hospitalizations hit record highs

Nearly 14% of the nearly 8,200 long-term care residents who contracted COVID-19 have died. A record 1,792 people across the state are currently hospitalized.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's long-term care facilities are dealing with unprecedented outbreaks of COVID-19 that have claimed the lives of 35 residents in East Tennessee alone in the past two weeks.

The Tennessee Department of Health's latest report on confirmed COVID-19 clusters in long-term care facilities in the state show that there have been 8,186 residents total infected with COVID-19, and 1,119 of them have died. That means nearly 14% of residents have died after contracting the virus.

There have been 7,141 staff members also diagnosed with COVID-19, however TDH does not report staff deaths.

New resident deaths and cases have been reported in assisted care facilities in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Fentress, Grainger, Hamblen, Knox, and Monroe counties. Below is a list of the facilities and the changes reported in the past two weeks:

NHC Healthcare, Oak Ridge (Anderson)

Resident Cases: 50 (+43 in two weeks)

Resident Deaths: 4 (+4 in two weeks)

Staff Cases: 66 (+29 in two weeks)

Asbury Place at Maryville (Blount)

Resident Cases: 25 (+14)

Resident Deaths: 3 (+2)

Staff Cases: 29 (+9)

Beech Tree Health and Rehabilitation (Campbell)

Resident Cases: 57 (no change)

Resident Deaths: 7 (+2)

Staff Cases: 26 (+2)

Signature Healthcare of Fentress County (Fentress)

Resident Cases: 51 (+6)

Resident Deaths: 6 (no change)

Staff Cases: 62 (+10)

Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care (Grainger)

Resident Cases: 93 (+13)

Resident Deaths: 9 (+9)

Staff Cases: 48 (+19)

The Heritage Center (Hamblen)

Resident Cases: 66 (no change)

Resident Deaths: 19 (+1)

Staff Cases: 56 (+4)

Arbor Terrace of Knoxville (Knox)

Resident Cases: 38 (+29)

Resident Deaths: 4 (+4)

Staff Cases: 29 (+25)

Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab (Knox)

Resident Cases: 26 (+1)

Resident Deaths: 2 (+1)

Staff Cases: 32 (no change)

Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center (Knox)

Resident Cases: 2 (+2)

Resident Deaths: 1 (+1)

Staff Cases: 1 (+1)

Morning Pointe of Powell (Knox)

Resident Cases: 8 (no change)

Resident Deaths: 3 (+3)

Staff Cases: 4 (+1)

NHC Place, Cavette Hill (Knox)

Resident Cases: 10 (+4)

Resident Deaths: 1 (+1)

Staff Cases: 4 (+1)

Madisonville Health and Rehab Center (Monroe)

Resident Cases: 31 (no change)

Resident Deaths: 4 (+4)

Staff Cases: 15 (+2)

Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Monroe)

Resident Cases: 40 (-1)

Resident Deaths: 11 (+3)

Staff Cases: 18 (no change)

Health officials continue to urge people to take measures such as wearing a mask and not gathering in groups to prevent public spread of the virus, as the more the virus multiplies, the greater the chance it will eventually find its way to high-risk patients ,long-term care facility staff and residents, despite best efforts internally to prevent that.

As of Friday, 21 people in East Tennessee had died within the past day from COVID-19, which impacted nearly every county. Knox County reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths the same day. The state reported 64 new deaths in total, which is the fourth-highest single-day change.