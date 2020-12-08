Greeneville nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 creates special unit

It will be isolated from the rest of the facility with its own air system, supplies, food, its own entrance, and its own dedicated staff.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — With COVID-19 cases still rising in Greene County, a local nursing home is creating a special isolated unit to deal with any future cases.

According to a press release from Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville, three residents have died of coronavirus. They've had 38 residents test positive and ten staff members.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville confirms the loss of three of its beloved residents, the majority of whom passed at partnering hospitals after a considerable amount of time at those facilities. However, regardless of where they passed, every one of our residents is like family and the loss is nothing short of devastating for all of us," the release said.

To deal with the current numbers and any future cases, Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville is creating a specialized COVID unit.

