Knox County Health Department to expand COVID-19 testing at main location as Omicron cases surge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is temporarily expanding COVID-19 testing at its 140 Dameron Ave. location to include all individuals seeking a test.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11 free testing will be available at the health department for anyone regardless of insurance coverage, symptoms or exposure.

Tests will be performed Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on a walk-in basis only until further notice.

There may be long wait times and lines could form outside the building due to a high demand for tests.