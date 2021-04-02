COVID-19 vaccinations exceed total number of cases in Knox County

The Knox County Health Department said that in less than two months since COVID-19 vaccines first arrived, more people have been vaccinated than the number of cases.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It has been less than two months since COVID-19 vaccines started arriving in Knox County. In that time, the Knox County Health Department said that more people have been vaccinated than the number of reported cases in the county.

On Thursday, they said that more than 45,000 vaccinations have been administered so far, compared to around 43,000 total cases of COVID-19 since March. Several other East Tennessee counties said that they will soon have vaccinated more people than their total number of COVID-19 cases.

"We know there’s a long way to go, but it is important that we, as a community, celebrate the promising steps that are being made every day in the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Martha Buchanan, the director of the Knox County Health Department.

As of Thursday, health leaders said that there were 43,476 total cases in Knox County. There were 2,302 active cases in the county, according to health officials.

Comparatively, health leaders said that 44,835 people were confirmed as having received vaccinations as of Tuesday. They also said that 12,905 people had received both doses of the vaccine.

The county is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1a1, Phase 1a2 and people who are 70 years old and older. Appointments for the vaccine can be made through the University of Tennessee Medical Center, or through the Knox County Health Department's website.