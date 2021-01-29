COVID-19 vaccinations starting at Music City Center in Nashville on Saturday

Officials said 600 people will receive the vaccine, and then next weekend they will double that number to 1,200 vaccinations each day.

According to the Metro Health Department, Music City Center has now been named a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

Metro officials announced that the site would start administering vaccines on Saturday. Officials said 600 people will receive the vaccine, and then next weekend they will double that number to 1,200 vaccinations each day.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Metro Health Department is taking the necessary steps in preventing the spread of COVID-19," said Charles Starks, President and CEO of Music City Center. "We value the opportunity to be a community resource to Davidson county residents as we adhere to local, state, and federal guidelines."

Metro Public Health stated that it "will be transitioning the current COVID-19 vaccine clinics located at the Lentz Health Center for those age 75 and above, and the temporary vaccine clinic near the 5-Points area in East Nashville for Phases 1a1 and 1a2 to the Music City Center to allow for covered parking and a larger area inside for social distancing."

Appointments will be required in advance, and walk-in appointments are not permitted. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People 75 and older who received their first dose and are waiting on a second will still receive them at the Lentz Health Center.

People 75 and older with an appointment for their first dose this weekend will be vaccinated at the Music City Center.

Metro Health aims to have all first and second doses administered at Music City Center by February 6.

Metro Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir said that he thinks the Music City Center will let the city vaccinate more people at greater speed.

"We're doing 7,000 vaccines a week now we were doing 5,000," Dr. Jahangir said. "Part of the reason we're moving into the Music City Center, which is an appointment-only place right now, is we have operations that can do three to four times that weekly."

Officials say Parking is on level P2 within the Music City Center garage off of 6th Avenue. The entrance is across from the P2 garage on 6th Avenue. Metro Health says parking will be complimentary.