COVID-19 vaccine trials begin in Knoxville; Volunteers still needed

Several promising vaccines against COVID-19 are being tested in the United States, and East Tennesseans are on the front lines of the research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennesseans are among the first in the nation to be vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Volunteer Research Group, located at a clininc inside UT Medical Center, is launching human trails for several COVID-19 vaccine candidates this week.

Volunteers were set to receive injections from the Johnson and Johnson trial on Monday. It was originally scheduled to start in September but was moved up.

The study originated in Belgium where they held small-scale trials. In the United States, they hope to test the vaccine on 30,000 volunteers to see if it works and that is safe.

Another trial, this one by Moderna, will start in Knoxville next week. It has already shown promising early results in trials at Emory University.

Other trials will roll out in the coming weeks.

Volunteer Research is still looking for 4,000 to 5,000 volunteers to take part in the trials. You can get more information and sign up here or by calling 865-305-DRUG (3784).

It normally takes years to create a new vaccine from scratch, but scientists are setting speed records this time around, spurred by the knowledge that vaccination is the world's best hope against the pandemic.