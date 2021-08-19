COVID-19 regional hospitalizations could pass previous peak by end of August, health leaders say

Health leaders said that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was growing quickly, with 418 patients across East Tennessee as of Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said that the number of patients with COVID-19 has been growing rapidly in the past few days. In just one week, more than 110 people were hospitalized, according to Dr. James Shamiyeh.

He said that the number of hospitalizations could surpass the previous peak by the end of August. In just a week, the number of new patients in the hospital grew to 418 people. Previously, Dr. Shamiyeh reported 302 people in the hospital.

"This is some of the steepest hospitalization increase that we've seen at any point during the pandemic," he said.

At the current rate of growth, he also said that around 741 people could be in the hospital by Labor Day.

He said that, on average, the average age of people in the ICU was 47 years old. People in acute care were around 59 years old on average, according to authorities.

"We've definitely seen patients in their 20s and 30s who are critically ill," he said. "Some of those patients really, relatively, are completely healthy. So there's definitely a distinct difference with this wave of COVID-19 compared to prior."

He also compared the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee with other states with similar vaccination rates. He said that they appeared to be three or four weeks ahead of the state and were starting to level off after their numbers of new cases grew quickly.

He also urged only people experiencing an emergency to go to the emergency room, since the health care system is experiencing increased demands.

Dr. Shamiyeh also urged people to follow the five core actions to prevent illnesses. They are listed below:

Get vaccinated

Keep your distance

Wear face coverings

Wash your hands regularly

Clean frequently touched surfaces

"We want everyone to be careful, and these are the ways to be careful," he said.