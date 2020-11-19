Don't let your guard down | People at small, private gatherings are spreading COVID-19

Most people are wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing, but they let their guard down at smaller gatherings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee has seen an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases as we head into the holiday season.

We are seeing record numbers of active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the state, and East Tennessee is no exception.

Knox County health leaders said Thursday that the virus is widespread in our community and you can get it anywhere, which is why it's so important to practice the five core actions: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, frequent cleaning, and stay home if you are sick.

They acknowledge that it seems many people are practicing those five core actions in public. It's in private, with smaller groups, where people let their guard down.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox County Health Dept., shared a graphic in the bi-weekly press conference on Thursday that depicts the danger.

It depicts seven friends sitting around a table at a dinner party. It says that one of the men has COVID-19, but doesn't know it. At this gathering of friends, he could pass it on to any of them, including a woman who has asthma, one who works in a nursing home, and one who has a child in chemotherapy.

In turn, any of them could carry COVID-19 to family, friends or other members of the community and never know it.

Dr. Buchanan said at small gatherings like this, no one wants to wear a mask, or stay six feet away. But it starts a domino effect that leads to more cases.

"It only takes one person to spread the disease," she said.

That is the real danger of COVID-19. Buchanan said it is very contagious and it can take up to 14 days for people to show symptoms. They may never show symptoms. You can also test negative one day for COVID-19 during the incubation period, but test positive the next.

That's why the five core actions are so important, even in places you feel safe. Even with close friends and family.

"It's important to behave as if anyone can give you COVID," said Charity Menefee with the KCHD. "Small groups think they're safe and let their guard down."

That's why health leaders are so concerned about people gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving next week. They recommend that people have small get-togethers with people who live in the same household to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus.