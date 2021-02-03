VA will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans of all ages this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Veterans of all ages are invited to a first-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.
The VA will host the clinic at the William C. Tallent Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 8033 Ray Mears Blvd in Knoxville.
According to a press release, the VA has 700 doses of the vaccine to distribute.
The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system, regardless of age, are eligible.
All veterans who want to receive a vaccine must bring a photo ID with them.
DETAILS:
WHAT: COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC
DATE: SATURDAY MARCH 6
TIME: 8:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m.
WHO: ALL Enrolled Veterans (ALL Ages)
WHERE: William C. Tallent Community Based Outpatient Clinic
8033 Ray Mears Blvd. Knoxville, TN