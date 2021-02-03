x
VA will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans of all ages this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Veterans of all ages are invited to a first-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The VA will host the clinic at the William C. Tallent Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 8033 Ray Mears Blvd in Knoxville.

According to a press release, the VA has 700 doses of the vaccine to distribute.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system, regardless of age, are eligible.

All veterans who want to receive a vaccine must bring a photo ID with them.

DETAILS:

WHAT:          COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC

DATE:           SATURDAY MARCH 6

TIME:            8:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m.

WHO:           ALL Enrolled Veterans (ALL Ages)

WHERE:        William C. Tallent Community Based Outpatient Clinic

8033 Ray Mears Blvd. Knoxville, TN

