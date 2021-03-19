Tennessee to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 55 and up & critical infrastructure workers on Monday

Phase 2 includes people in critical infrastructure, including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting on Monday, March 22, the Tennessee Department of Health will expand the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to those in Phase 2a/b and those 55 years and older.

Phase 2 includes people in critical infrastructure, including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others, KCHD said. For more information about Phase 2, click here.

Knox County and a handful of other county health departments announced the change in eligibility requirements on Friday morning.

“We understand that our surrounding counties will move forward with these expanded eligibility groups in the near future,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “To reduce confusion between county lines and increase access, we will be opening it up to these groups as well. We are excited that more people will be eligible to receive the vaccine and we look forward to giving more members of our community this much-desired protection.”

East Tennessee Region Public Information Officer for TDH Corie Gouge confirmed to 10News Friday afternoon that the entire state would move to the new eligibility on Monday. More information is expected to released by TDH at a briefing on Monday.

"As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows," said TDH in a press release.

According to KCHD, there are approximately 134,600 individuals who are 55 years and older in Knox County. More than 75,000 of those individuals are 65 and older and are already eligible.

Those 55 years and older or in Phase 2 will be able to sign up on KCHD’s waitlist on Monday by 8:30 a.m.

To date, more than 151,000 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County, KCHD officials said.