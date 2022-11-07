Here are some places offering COVID vaccines for young children in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children as young as six months old are now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Local health departments across Tennessee are now offering vaccines for children, and some pharmacies are now able to vaccinate young children COVID-19. However, some pharmacies are only able to vaccinate children above a certain age based on regulations or their current access to the vaccine series for children.
Below is a list of pharmacies and what ages they are able to vaccinate based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To find a pharmacy near you, you can also search by your zip code on the vaccines.gov website. You can also talk with your child's pediatrician to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccination Locations
- Knox County Health Department (Kids 5+): Folks can make an appointment by calling 215-5000. As always, we encourage parents and guardians to have a conversation with their child's pediatrician/provider if they have any questions/concerns as they know their child's medical history the best. We understand that some providers may be offering the vaccine themselves as well.
- Walgreens (Kids 3+): Walgreens partners with separate healthcare providers, like Village Medical and clinics, to provide access to a variety of healthcare services. Those seeking COVID-19 vaccines from these or other healthcare providers are advised to reach out to them separately to confirm COVID-19 vaccine availability.
- CVS MinuteClinic (Kids 18 months+): As part of our care delivery model, MinuteClinic has seen patients 18 months and older since its inception and has long been a complementary provider to a child’s pediatrician. Our MinuteClinic providers can administer the COVID-19 vaccine, and all childhood immunizations, to children ages 18 months and older, and we recommend reaching out to your child’s pediatrician for children ages six to 17 months for vaccination options.
- Ingles (Kids 3+)
- Cherokee Health Systems (Kids 3+)