Here are some places offering COVID vaccines for young children in East TN

Local health departments across Tennessee are now offering vaccines for children, and some pharmacies are now able to vaccinate young children COVID-19. However, some pharmacies are only able to vaccinate children above a certain age based on regulations or their current access to the vaccine series for children.

Below is a list of pharmacies and what ages they are able to vaccinate based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To find a pharmacy near you, you can also search by your zip code on the vaccines.gov website. You can also talk with your child's pediatrician to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.