CVS to start its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities

CVS expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.

CVS has launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.

CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

Teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster.

The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

CVS will administer COVID-19 vaccinations starting this week in: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont.

Vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on December 28.

Puerto Rico will activate on January 4.

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access.