KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Monday will mark four weeks since all in-person restaurants, gyms and bars shut down in Tennessee. It was an unprecedented move, but one public health officials have said is necessary.

Since then, we've heard from a handful of you asking why the response to COVID-19 is so different than it is for other leading causes of death.

"If the virus is similar to the flu, then why the need to shut the country down?" one viewer wrote to 10News. "I am super confused or maybe I am missing something."

Others have asked us to compare the data with deaths from cancer, diabetes and/or car accidents. While the numbers change daily, COVID-19 has quickly become one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

Health officials said there are a variety of factors contributing to that.

"It's really contagious and we're all susceptible to it," said Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease for the Knox County Health Department. "All of the other diseases [like the flu] that we have talked about, we have vaccines. We've seen them before and we have some immunity to them."

From April 12 to 18, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 44 new deaths from COVID-19.

On an average April week, CDC datasets report about 32 Tennesseans die from influenza and pneumonia. That means the total number of COVID-19 deaths have likely surpassed the number deaths from the influenza over the past two weeks.

"Everybody is at risk of being able to get this disease," Menefee said. "Who gets complications from it can go up with more people that have the disease, and so we want to eliminate that as much as possible."

In some states, like New York and Louisiana, weekly deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed all other illnesses.

That's why health leaders are adamant that we continue social distancing.

"If we open up too quickly and if everybody starts interacting too quickly, we are going to be spreading the virus more quickly," said Menefee. "We're going to get more cases and we're going to spike up."

