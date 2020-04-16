Eight Davidson County jail inmates are in medical isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, WSMV-TV reports.

The Nashville station on Thursday cited the Davidson County Sheriff's Office as confirming the positive tests.

Also, the station reported, five employees in the Sheriff's Office have tested positive for the virus, and one staff member has recovered from the highly contagious disease.

Defense attorneys across the state have raised the alarm about potential exposure and spread of the virus in jails and prisons. Confinement makes inmates -- and jail staff -- vulnerable to exposure.

So far the Knox County Sheriff's Office has reported no positive tests in its jails. It has set aside an area to isolate inmates who are ill in case they come down with the virus. Twenty-two inmates were isolated earlier this month.

Many law enforcement agencies started last month cutting back on detentions of new defendants as part of an effort to reduce jail populations.

Knox County judges in late March approved an order directing that people arrested in Knox County for non-violent felonies and most lower-level crimes temporarily be allowed to remain free as their cases are prosecuted.

As of Wednesday morning, Knox County's jail population was down to 947 total, including 661 at the detention facility off Maloneyville Road, the largest holding center, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn. The total count is typically above 1,200 and 1,300.

The Tennessee Board of Parole also has pledged to try to expedite the release of inmates who already have been approved for parole but may still face a mandatory exit program.

Still, some Tennessee Department of Correction staff members have tested positive.

On Sunday, TDOC spokesman Robert Reburn announced results after more than 1,100 employees and contract workers at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville were tested April 10.

According to Reburn, 13 employees tested positive.

"The employees who tested positive were notified of the results and referred to their primary care provider," according to Reburn. "They were further advised to seek testing for any close contacts in their homes and to self-isolate for 14 days. All of the employees were asymptomatic at the time of testing."

The department is now checking with everyone who may have come in contact with the employees to see if the virus has spread.

Also, according to TDOC, one inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has tested positive and two inmates at the Turney Center Industrial Complex have tested positive.

Federal prisons in the South also have seen outbreaks of the virus.

WMC in Memphis reports that multiple coronavirus cases have been confirmed at a federal prison in Forrest City, Ark., west of Memphis.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, three inmates and two staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in the medium-security prison at the Federal Correctional Institute.

Also, 32 inmates and two staff members have tested positive at the low-security prison.