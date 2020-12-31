Demand for COVID-19 vaccine backs up traffic in Chattanooga for miles

The estimated wait time was over 2 hours, according to Chattanooga police.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lines for those hoping to get their COVID-19 vaccination Thursday became quite long, forcing the Hamilton County Health Department to direct people to leave and return another time.

The demand comes as the Health Department modified the criteria for vaccination effective Thursday, offering the COVID-19 vaccine to an amended list of both Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2, and will begin to offer age-based vaccination in ten-year age brackets, starting with those aged 75 and above.

In a Facebook post, the Health Department asked those in line beyond the intersection of SR-153 and Amnicola Highway to check back later in the day for their vaccination.

Chattanooga police took to Twitter, reminding drivers to stay in the right lane, leaving the left lane open for traffic.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major traffic backup to @HamiltonHealth #COVID19 vaccine site at TN Riverpark. Amnicola SB right lane is vaccination only. Left lane must remain open to thru traffic & emergency vehicles. Traffic currently backed up over dam. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PQdrq9agp5 — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 31, 2020