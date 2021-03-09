Demand for monoclonal antibodies surges amid record COVID-19 spread

The treatment involves injecting lab-created antibodies to fight COVID-19. It must be given within the first 10 days after contracting the coronavirus.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — As the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues to rise, the demand for monoclonal antibodies is growing.

Pharmacist Raymond Nash has been busy since West Towne Pharmacy began offering the treatment last week.

“Every car in your parking lot is for this antibody treatment?” asked reporters from a sister station with 10News.

“Correct,” Nash replied.

Nash said he's been seeing at least 20 patients a day after his pharmacy started offering monoclonal antibody treatments.

“We're lucky enough to be partnering with Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, so I've actually got two students helping me today, which has been very helpful,” he said. “And then, we've got another pharmacist who's basically running our normal workflow for our everyday patients.”

The treatment involves injecting lab-created antibodies to fight COVID-19. It must be given within the first 10 days after contracting the virus.

The FDA has given the treatment emergency use authorization, just like the vaccines.

“If you were to get the vaccine, your body is more or less trying to produce those antibodies,” Nash said. “This is just giving you those antibodies.”

Not everyone can get the treatment. It's reserved for the people who are most likely to have the worst outcomes including seniors, immunocompromised people and people with certain medical conditions.

“Usually we try to reserve that for individuals who are questionable as to whether they need to be in the hospital,” said Sullivan County medical director Dr. Stephen May.

Nash said the process takes about an hour and a half because patients need to be observed after treatment.

“We can do arms, belly and legs,” he said. “A little bit of hesitation comes from some patients because it is four shots, so you sit down and basically you get four shots all in one go.”