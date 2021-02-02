Director of Covenant Health Marathon tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Director of the Covenant Health Marathon in Knoxville, Jason Altman, announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, just a few days after races ended.
He said that he is fully vaccinated and wore a mask at the indoor events during the marathon, such as at the Health and Fitness Expo. However, he said that he did not wear a mask while outside for the races. Altman said that he has tried to reach out to people he was in close contact with.
He said that he took an at-home test on Sunday, after learning that members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was not in contact with his family after they showed symptoms or were tested.
On Tuesday, he released the following statement:
“When I found out on Sunday that members of my family had tested positive for COVID-19, I left the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Finish Line. I took an at-home test and tested positive and did not return to the race. I’ve attempted to contact the individuals with whom I had close contact.”
“I am fully vaccinated and followed protocol and wore a mask at the indoor events, including the Health and Fitness Expo within World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. I did not wear a mask while outdoors for the race events. Although I was not in contact with my family once they showed symptoms or were tested (I always stay downtown in a hotel race weekend), in hindsight I wish I had worn a mask until the results were back."