Director of Covenant Health Marathon tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Director of the Covenant Health Marathon in Knoxville, Jason Altman, announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, just a few days after races ended.

He said that he is fully vaccinated and wore a mask at the indoor events during the marathon, such as at the Health and Fitness Expo. However, he said that he did not wear a mask while outside for the races. Altman said that he has tried to reach out to people he was in close contact with.

He said that he took an at-home test on Sunday, after learning that members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was not in contact with his family after they showed symptoms or were tested.

