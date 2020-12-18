Doctor pleads for Governor Lee to issue mask mandate as COVID-19 surge affects all patients

"I had three different patients that all tested negative for COVID-19 that ultimately we could not find a bed in the hospital for," one doctor said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee doctor is urging Governor Bill Lee to do more to stop the COVID-19 spike.

He took to social media, writing an emotional letter about overcrowded hospitals and the limited availability for doctors to care for patients.

"It's not a COVID-19 problem anymore, it's an entire healthcare and entire community problem," said Knoxville native Dr. James Parnell.

In his post, he described how the surge in cases is affecting every patient. He said that he treated three patients who tested negative for COVID-19. The hospital could not find a bed for them to rest on.

The nearest bed they could find was in Kentucky. Parnell said two of the patients declined the transfer and went home, while one stayed in the emergency room overnight.

"That's the kind of stuff that makes emergency medicine physicians lose sleep, is when we don't know if we can take good care of our patients," he said.

He believes these scenarios are ones that hospitals shouldn't have to face.

"I'm seeing right now that I can't place patients in the hospital and we're just starting to see that bump from Thanksgiving," he said.

He pleaded for the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate and he's not alone. Dozens of doctors across the state continue to call for one as well.

"One in 100 in the state is currently infected with COVID-19," he said. "That is right now. If you go to the grocery store there are probably 100 people there. So one of them is walking around with COVID-19."

Parnell said it's a simple request and is asking to be able to take care of his patients. He's pleaded with the governor in the past and said he'll continue to do so.

"I grew up in East Tennessee, I'm a Tennessean, I went to UT, went to Vanderbilt for my training and I just care about my state as a whole and want us to be healthy," he said.

The Knox County Board of Health has also requested a statewide mask mandate.

Governor Lee continues to stand by his decision to leave the decision to issue mask mandates to leaders in each county.