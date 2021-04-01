Doctor: US approval of AstraZeneca vaccine still weeks away

The UK began administering the vaccine Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A University of Tennessee doctor helping lead human clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine says it's still roughly six weeks away from approval in the United States.

"They have to have a certain number of infections in people in the study. And with the surge we're seeing all over the country, and in other parts of the world, that should happen very quickly," Dr. Bill Smith told WBIR.

The local human trial needs more people age 65 and older as well as minorities to take part. If you're interested, call 865-305-DRUG.