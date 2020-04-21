A group of medical professionals is asking death penalty states for medications used both for lethal injections and to help coronavirus patients who are on ventilators.

But a doctor who's behind the request and a death penalty expert says secrecy surrounding executions could hinder those efforts because they don't know what drugs states have.

The letter was sent this month to corrections departments asking states with the death penalty to release drug stockpiles to health care facilities.

Many medications used to sedate and immobilize people put on ventilators and to treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to put inmates to death.

Tennessee uses a three-drug combination: midazolam, a sedative used to render the inmate unconscious; vecuronium bromide, to paralyze the inmate; and potassium chloride, to stop the heart.

RELATED: Ultimate choice: Tennessee inmates wrestle with how to die

RELATED: Filing: Emails raise questions of execution drugs access

RELATED: Electric chair vs. lethal injection: Which is the better way to die?